Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

West Ham draws 1-1 with Leicester for David Moyes’ 1st point

November 24, 2017 5:05 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — Cheikhou Kouyate equalized before the break to earn West Ham a 1-1 draw against visiting Leicester on Friday for David Moyes’ first point in his second game in charge of the struggling Premier League club.

Moyes’ side got off to a terrible start with Angelo Ogbonna failing to clear Jamie Vardy’s cross, allowing Marc Albrighton to slide in for Leicester’s opener in the eighth minute.

Leicester continued to dominate to home fans’ frustration and might have had a penalty when Albrighton went down under Arthur Masuaku’s challenge.

But West Ham gradually improved and Ogbonna forced a save from Kasper Schmeichel.

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are implementing federal data strategies.

Advertisement

Kouyate equalized with a header after a Manuel Lanzini corner before the interval.

The home side went closer to grabbing a winner toward the end.

West Ham stays 18th in the 20-team league ahead of the rest of the 13th round, while Leicester moved up to 11th.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Nimitz celebrates November birthdays

Today in History

1963: John F. Kennedy assassinated in Dallas

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 22, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4068 0.0075 5.10%
L 2020 26.5849 0.0147 8.16%
L 2030 30.2027 0.0240 11.87%
L 2040 32.8111 0.0297 13.66%
L 2050 18.9653 0.0185 15.29%
G Fund 15.5013 0.0010 1.92%
F Fund 18.0978 0.0423 3.44%
C Fund 36.4626 -0.0241 16.90%
S Fund 47.5404 -0.0185 14.35%
I Fund 30.1435 0.1433 22.15%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.