Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

West. Michigan has strong 2nd half, beats Saint Louis 65-51

November 28, 2017 10:39 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Thomas Wilder had 16 points and Bryce Moore added 14 as Western Michigan ran away from Saint Louis in the second half for a 65-51 win on Tuesday night.

Wilder, who had his 26th straight game with at least 10 points, had 10 points in the second half. He also finished with three assists, two steals and one blocked shot. Moore was 5 of 6 from the floor, making four from beyond the arc. Brandon Johnson added 10 points for the Broncos (4-3), who have won three of their last four games.

Western Michigan held a slim 23-22 halftime advantage. Saint Louis took an early lead in the second period before Moore drilled a 3 to start a 15-5 run. The Broncos led 50-37 with 7:37 left and coasted to the win.

Javon Bess led the Billikens (3-3), who have dropped three straight, with 14 points.

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are exploring the state of the hybrid cloud.

Advertisement

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Crews set up Capitol Christmas Tree

Today in History

1964: NASA launches Mariner 4 probe toward Mars

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 28, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4483 0.0279 5.10%
L 2020 26.6809 0.0689 8.16%
L 2030 30.3793 0.1315 11.87%
L 2040 33.0351 0.1689 13.66%
L 2050 19.1116 0.1113 15.29%
G Fund 15.5073 0.0010 1.92%
F Fund 18.0914 -0.0038 3.44%
C Fund 36.8907 0.3610 16.90%
S Fund 47.9951 0.5569 14.35%
I Fund 30.2872 -0.0159 22.15%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.