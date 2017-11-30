Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Whitfield, Burk score 20 each; Campbell beats Stetson 85-78

November 30, 2017 9:32 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Shane Whitfield and Marcus Burk each scored 20 points and Campbell beat Stetson 85-78 on Thursday night.

Whitfield was 7-of-9 shooting and Burk made 8 of 13 field goals, including three 3-pointers. Chris Clemons added 15 points for Campbell (4-4). Cory Gensler chipped in 12 points and Andrew Eudy had nine points, 12 rebounds, and six assists.

Divine Myles scored 27 points and had nine rebounds to lead Stetson (5-4). Angel Rivera added 13 points and B.J. Glasford had 12.

The Hatters were down 10 points at halftime, but tied it at 60 midway through the second half. The Camels answered with a 14-0 run and led 74-60 with 4:33 to play. Whitfield and Gensler scored five points apiece during the stretch.

        Federal Insights: IT execs from Air Force, DISA and DIA share insights on defense cloud computing

Advertisement

Rivera and Luke Doyle made back-to-back 3-pointers to pull Stetson to 83-78, but with just three seconds left.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA installs Christmas tree in Washington headquarters

Today in History

1961: JFK authorizes CIA operation to overthrow Castro

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 30, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4702 0.0216 5.10%
L 2020 26.7370 0.0543 8.16%
L 2030 30.4886 0.1043 11.87%
L 2040 33.1751 0.1330 13.66%
L 2050 19.2042 0.0873 15.29%
G Fund 15.5093 0.0010 1.92%
F Fund 18.0291 -0.0286 3.44%
C Fund 37.1975 0.3157 16.90%
S Fund 48.2398 0.1822 14.35%
I Fund 30.3690 0.0459 22.15%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.