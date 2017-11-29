Listen Live Sports

Wild’s Parise resumes skating in back surgery recovery

November 29, 2017 9:21 pm
 
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Wild left wing Zach Parise has resumed skating for the first time since surgery on his lower back five weeks ago.

Parise was on the ice before the team practiced on Wednesday. He told reporters that the microdiskectomy procedure he underwent on Oct. 24 produced immediate relief from the pain he’d been experiencing in his leg that stemmed from his back trouble. The 33-year-old Parise has not played yet this season. He’ll need several more weeks of rehabilitation before rejoining the team.

The Wild also placed defenseman Kyle Quincey on waivers. The Wild, who host the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday, have given up 13 goals over the last two games.

For more NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

