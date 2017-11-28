Women’s College Basketball Scores

Albany (NY) 72, CCSU 60
Mass.-Lowell 102, Fisher 47
Toledo 74, Iona 57
Elon 106, Coker 54
Georgia 56, Tennessee Tech 48
Georgia Southern 79, Thomas (GA) 51
High Point 69, Stetson 64
Murray St. 81, Bethel (TN) 76
Troy 95, Tennessee St. 66
William & Mary 73, Davidson 55
SIU-Edwardsville 57, S. Illinois 53
St. Francis (Pa.) 77, Cincinnati 73
CS Bakersfield 46, S. Utah 45
Denver 83, Cal St.-Fullerton 58
Idaho St. 64, Utah St. 44
N. Arizona 104, Antelope Valley College 49
San Diego 71, UC Santa Barbara 58
Utah 71, Texas-Arlington 41
___