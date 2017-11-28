Listen Live Sports

Women’s College Basketball Scores

November 28, 2017 12:01 am
 
Monday, Nov. 27
EAST

Albany (NY) 72, CCSU 60

Mass.-Lowell 102, Fisher 47

Toledo 74, Iona 57

SOUTH

Elon 106, Coker 54

Georgia 56, Tennessee Tech 48

Georgia Southern 79, Thomas (GA) 51

High Point 69, Stetson 64

Murray St. 81, Bethel (TN) 76

Troy 95, Tennessee St. 66

William & Mary 73, Davidson 55

MIDWEST

SIU-Edwardsville 57, S. Illinois 53

St. Francis (Pa.) 77, Cincinnati 73

FAR WEST

CS Bakersfield 46, S. Utah 45

Denver 83, Cal St.-Fullerton 58

Idaho St. 64, Utah St. 44

N. Arizona 104, Antelope Valley College 49

San Diego 71, UC Santa Barbara 58

Utah 71, Texas-Arlington 41

___

