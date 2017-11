Women’s Top 25 Schedule

By The Associated Press

All Times EST Friday’s Games

No. 2 Texas vs. LSU at South Point Arena, Las Vegas, 6:30 p.m.

No. 3 South Carolina vs. Rutgers at Germain Arena, Estero, Fla., 1:30 p.m.

No. 4 Louisville vs. Murray State, 1 p.m.

No. 6 Notre Dame vs. ETSU at Germain Arena, Estero, Fla., 7:30 p.m.

Advertisement

No. 7 Mississippi State vs. Columbia at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya, Cancun, Mexico, 11 a.m.

No. 9 Ohio State vs. Florida Gulf Coast at Mandalay Bay Events Center, Las Vegas, 8:30 p.m.

No. 11 West Virginia vs. Drexel at Titan Field House, Melbourne, Fla., 3:30 p.m.

No. 12 Tennessee vs. Oklahoma State at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya, Cancun, Mexico, 4 p.m.

No. 13 Florida State vs. Sacred Heart, 4 p.m.

No. 14 Stanford vs. Belmont at Mandalay Bay Events Center, Las Vegas, 11 p.m.

No. 15 Maryland vs. Kennesaw State at Watsco Center, Coral Gables, Fla., 2 p.m.

No. 17 South Florida vs. Washington State at Germain Arena, Estero, Fla., 5 p.m.

No. 20 Marquette vs. Montana at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya, Cancun, Mexico, 9 p.m.

No. 21 California vs. Manhattan, 5 p.m.

No. 23 Missouri vs. Coppin State at Haas Pavilion, Berkeley, Calif., 7 p.m.

No. 24 Arizona State vs. Green Bay at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya, Cancun, Mexico, 1:30 p.m.