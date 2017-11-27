Listen Live Sports

Yale cruises to 76-66 win over Delaware

November 27, 2017 10:18 pm
 
NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Miye Oni scored 16 points, Blake Reynolds added 15 and Yale cruised to a 76-66 win over Delaware on Monday night.

Yale (4-4) dominated the opening half, jumping out to a 34-12 lead with a 28-2 run capped by Azar Swain’s 3-pointer with just under nine minutes left before the break. Oni got all three of his 3-pointers, Swain had two from long range and Noah Yates had one from behind the arc during the breakaway run.

Delaware (4-3) tightened the gap in the second half, outscoring Yale 41-30 over the final 20 minutes but couldn’t erase the double-digit deficit as Yale finished with 53 percent shooting from the field, including 9 of 17 from 3-point range, and got 23 assists on 29 buckets.

Anthony Mosley scored a season-high 23 points to lead Delaware, Ryan Allen added 16 points and Ryan Daly had 13.

