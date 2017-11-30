Young’s 32 points help Oklahoma beat North Texas 82-72

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Trae Young scored 21 of his 32 points in the second half to help Oklahoma defeat North Texas 82-72 on Thursday night.

Young, a freshman who entered the game second in the nation in scoring and third in assists, was coming off a 43-point performance in a win over Oregon on Sunday. He followed it by making 10 of 18 shots and dropping 10 assists against the Mean Green.

The home crowd hadn’t seen Young truly go off as a scorer, though he had double-digit assists in his first two home games. He helped the Sooners shoot 64 percent from the field in the second half. Khadeem Lattin had 12 points and nine rebounds for the Sooners (5-1).

Roosevelt Smart scored 15 points and A.J. Lawson added 14 for North Texas (4-4). The Mean Green made 13 3-pointers overall, but just four in the second half.

Young went scoreless for nearly 13 minutes to start the game. He entered the game after a rest and hit two 3-pointers 40 seconds apart to give the Sooners a 30-22 lead. North Texas rallied, and the game was tied 38-all at the break. North Texas slowed the pace and made 9 of 17 3-pointers in the first half. Smart had 12 points and Temara had 11 at the break.

Young went to work early in the second half, scoring seven points in the first four minutes to help the Sooners take a 47-40 lead.

Young got the crowd on its feet with a behind-the-back pass for an assist on a Christian James dunk that put the Sooners up 75-65 with just under four minutes remaining. He clinched the double-double on an alley-oop pass to Lattin for a dunk in the final minute.

BIG PICTURE

North Texas: The Mean Green gave Oklahoma trouble six days after trailing Georgia Tech by three at the half before losing 63-49.

Oklahoma: The Sooners were a bit sluggish defensively at times in the first half, but they held North Texas to 33 shooting from 3-point range after the break. Still, the Mean Green shot 50 percent overall.

UP NEXT

North Texas: Plays at Texas-Arlington on Saturday.

Oklahoma: Hosts Texas-San Antonio on Monday.

