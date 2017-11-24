Listen Live Sports

Zenit faces racism charge after banner honors war criminal

November 24, 2017 2:49 pm
 
NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Russian club Zenit St. Petersburg is facing a UEFA racism charge after its fans displayed a large banner honoring convicted war criminal Ratko Mladic.

Zenit fans unfurled the banner, about 10 meters (yards) in length, during Thursday’s 2-1 Europa League group-stage win over Macedonian club Vardar Skopje.

The game took place the day after former Bosnian Serb military chief Mladic was convicted by a United Nations tribunal of genocide and other crimes in the wars following the collapse of Yugoslavia in the early 1990s.

Mladic and other Serb leaders have broad support from Russian nationalist groups, which often see them as allies.

Two Serbian clubs, Red Star Belgrade and Partizan Belgrade, were also charged with fan racism offenses.

Red Star drew 0-0 with Belarusian team BATE Borisov, while Partizan beat Swiss club Young Boys Bern in their Europa League games Thursday.

