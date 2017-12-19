Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

19-year-old coach leads high school basketball team

December 6, 2017 6:42 am
 
< a min read
Share       

SOUTH BERWICK, Maine (AP) — A 19-year-old high school basketball coach is turning heads in Maine.

The Kennebec Journal reports Skyler Archer took the unpaid position as Seacoast Christian’s boys’ basketball coach this year. Archer played for the small private South Berwick school and graduated last spring.

Athletic director Nikki Winship says she didn’t hesitate hiring her younger brother. She says he has done a great job.

Archer has met all the coaching qualifications outlined by the Maine Principal’s Association. MPA Executive Director Dick Durost says a head coach like Archer is “unusual but not unprecedented.”

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Advertisement

Archer’s players say his age isn’t a factor. They appreciate their young coach’s basketball IQ and leadership skills.

Archer says he didn’t think he’d become a coach this soon, but he believes it was meant to be.

___

Information from: Kennebec Journal, http://www.kjonline.com/

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

W.Va. National Guard practices swift water rescues

Today in History

1884: Washington Monument completed

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 05, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4491 -0.0123 5.76%
L 2020 26.6726 -0.0339 9.23%
L 2030 30.3526 -0.0688 13.61%
L 2040 32.9960 -0.0900 15.71%
L 2050 19.0832 -0.0605 17.63%
G Fund 15.5144 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.0938 0.0235 3.33%
C Fund 36.9482 -0.1369 20.49%
S Fund 47.5889 -0.3664 17.67%
I Fund 30.1634 -0.0651 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.