2017 College Football Playoff Rankings

Record 1. Clemson 12-1 2. Oklahoma 12-1 3. Georgia 12-1 4. Alabama 11-1 5. Ohio St. 11-2 6. Wisconsin 12-1 7. Auburn 10-3 8. Southern Cal 11-2 9. Penn St. 10-2 10. Miami 10-2 11. Washington 10-2 12. UCF 12-0 13. Stanford 9-4 14. Notre Dame 9-3 15. TCU 10-3 16. Michigan St. 9-3 17. LSU 9-3 18. Washington St. 9-3 19. Oklahoma St. 9-3 20. Memphis 10-2 21. Northwestern 9-3 22. Virginia Tech 9-3 23. Mississippi St. 8-4 24. N.C. State 8-4 25. Boise St. 10-3

The playoff semifinals match the No. 1 seed vs. the No. 4 seed, and No. 2 will face No. 3. The semifinals will be hosted at the Sugar Bowl (Clemson vs. Alabama) and Rose Bowl (Oklahoma vs. Georgia) on Jan. 1, 2018. The championship game will be played on Jan. 8, 2018 at Atlanta.