3 soccer officials’ bribery trial set for closing arguments

December 13, 2017 12:05 am
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Closing arguments are set to take place in the New York trial of three former South American soccer officials charged in the corruption scandal engulfing the sport’s governing body.

Ex-presidents of national soccer federations in Paraguay, Peru and Brazil have denied accusations they participated in a vast conspiracy involving tens of millions of dollars in bribes paid in exchange for help winning lucrative commercial rights to the FIFA (FEE’-fuh) World Cup and other tournaments.

The trial has seen a juror dismissed for sleeping, a defendant accused of threatening a witness by running his fingers across his throat in a slicing motion and surprise testimony by a former member of the Jonas Brothers.

Prosecutors rested their case Tuesday. The defense chose not to put on a case. Closing arguments are set to begin Wednesday morning.

