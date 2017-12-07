Abilene Christian edges Air Force 62-58

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Jalone Friday and Tevin Foster scored 14 points apiece and Abilene Christian edged Air Force 62-58 on Wednesday night.

Payten Ricks added 11 points, three rebounds and three assists.

Abilene Christian jumped to a 12-6 start and led 27-24 at the break. Friday and Ricks both sank 3-pointers as part of a 10-2 surge to open the second half, stretching the lead to 37-26. Air Force closed in to cut it to 60-58 with 11 seconds to play but Friday downed two free throws after that to keep the Wildcats (6-3) on top.

Air Force averaged better shooting from the floor (49 to 43 percent) and had a 33-24 rebounding edge over the Wildcats. Yet Abilene Christian did better from long range with nine 3-pointers to Air Force’s three.

Trevor Lyons led the Falcons (5-4) with 13 points and seven rebounds. Lavelle Scottie added 12 points.