Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Abilene Christian edges Air Force 62-58

December 7, 2017 1:09 am
 
< a min read
Share       

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Jalone Friday and Tevin Foster scored 14 points apiece and Abilene Christian edged Air Force 62-58 on Wednesday night.

Payten Ricks added 11 points, three rebounds and three assists.

Abilene Christian jumped to a 12-6 start and led 27-24 at the break. Friday and Ricks both sank 3-pointers as part of a 10-2 surge to open the second half, stretching the lead to 37-26. Air Force closed in to cut it to 60-58 with 11 seconds to play but Friday downed two free throws after that to keep the Wildcats (6-3) on top.

Air Force averaged better shooting from the floor (49 to 43 percent) and had a 33-24 rebounding edge over the Wildcats. Yet Abilene Christian did better from long range with nine 3-pointers to Air Force’s three.

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Advertisement

Trevor Lyons led the Falcons (5-4) with 13 points and seven rebounds. Lavelle Scottie added 12 points.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Webb telescope emerges from cryogenic test chamber

Today in History

1884: Washington Monument completed

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 06, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4419 -0.0072 5.76%
L 2020 26.6514 -0.0212 9.23%
L 2030 30.3081 -0.0445 13.61%
L 2040 32.9372 -0.0588 15.71%
L 2050 19.0433 -0.0399 17.63%
G Fund 15.5154 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.1173 0.0235 3.33%
C Fund 36.9450 -0.0032 20.49%
S Fund 47.3794 -0.2095 17.67%
I Fund 29.9801 -0.1833 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.