Adrian Gonzalez a free agent following release by Braves

December 19, 2017 1:50 pm
 
ATLANTA (AP) — Adrian Gonzalez has been released by the Atlanta Braves and is a free agent.

Atlanta acquired the 35-year-old as part of Saturday’s five-player trade that sent outfielder Matt Kemp to the Los Angeles Dodgers and immediately designated him for assignment and placed him on waivers.

Gonzalez waived his no-trade clause after the Braves agreed to cut him from their roster, and he was formally released Monday. Atlanta is set at first base with Freddie Freeman.

Los Angeles also starting pitchers Scott Kazmir and Brandon McCarthy and infielder Charlie Culberson to Atlanta along with $4.5 million due May 1.

NL Rookie of the Year Cody Bellinger took over at first base for the Dodgers when Gonzalez went on the disabled list with a herniated disk in his back last season. Gonzalez, acquired from the Red Sox in August 2012, was an All-Star in 2015 and led the NL in RBIs in 2014. He gets $21.5 million in the final year of his contract, and a team signing him to a big league contract would owe just the minimum $545,000, with Atlanta paying the remainder.

