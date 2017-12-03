Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Afghan official: Motorcycle bomb kills 5 in country’s east

December 3, 2017 5:01 am
 
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says a motorcycle bomb in eastern Nangarhar province killed at least five people.

Attahullah Khogyani, spokesman for the provincial governor, says eight were wounded in Sunday’s blast, which took place outside of a soccer stadium in the provincial capital of Jalalabad.

Khogyani says the explosion took place shortly after a pro-government rally ended at the soccer stadium. The rally had been packed with supporters of the government.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing.

On Saturday, two intelligence service members, including the director of the Jalalabad intelligence department were killed, and 10 others, including both soldiers and civilians were wounded in multiple bomb attacks by Islamic State militants in Jalalabad.

A local affiliate of the Islamic State group is seeking to expand its footprint in Afghanistan.

