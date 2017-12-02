Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

AHL At A Glance

December 2, 2017 9:47 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
WB/Scranton 19 13 5 0 1 27 73 57
Providence 20 12 6 2 0 26 57 50
Lehigh Valley 22 13 7 0 2 28 80 76
Bridgeport 21 12 7 1 1 26 70 58
Charlotte 22 13 8 0 1 27 80 67
Hershey 23 10 10 0 3 23 62 75
Hartford 24 8 12 3 1 20 63 87
Springfield 24 9 14 1 0 19 66 76
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toronto 23 18 5 0 0 36 75 44
Rochester 22 12 5 3 2 29 77 70
Utica 21 10 9 1 1 22 62 64
Syracuse 21 9 9 1 2 21 60 66
Laval 23 9 9 3 2 23 74 84
Belleville 23 10 11 0 2 22 64 80
Binghamton 21 7 11 3 0 17 57 70
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Manitoba 23 16 5 1 1 34 86 52
Rockford 23 13 9 1 0 27 73 68
Iowa 21 11 8 2 0 24 65 64
Milwaukee 21 11 9 1 0 23 60 61
Cleveland 18 7 7 2 2 18 41 55
Grand Rapids 21 8 10 0 3 19 65 69
Chicago 20 5 10 4 1 15 54 67
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Tucson 16 10 3 2 1 23 56 43
Stockton 20 12 6 0 2 26 66 52
Texas 23 13 9 0 1 27 68 78
San Antonio 21 11 9 1 0 23 69 66
Ontario 17 8 8 0 1 17 37 37
San Jose 17 8 8 0 1 17 47 50
Bakersfield 19 8 9 2 0 18 51 59
San Diego 19 8 10 1 0 17 59 72

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Bridgeport 7, Utica 6, OT

Toronto 3, Belleville 1

Syracuse 2, Laval 1

        Federal Insights: IT execs from Air Force, DISA and DIA share insights on defense cloud computing

Advertisement

Texas 5, Grand Rapids 4, SO

Lehigh Valley 7, Hershey 2

Hartford 5, Rochester 4, SO

Providence 3, Binghamton 2

WB/Scranton 5, Milwaukee 4, OT

Charlotte 4, Springfield 1

        Get the latest government shutdown news.

Rockford 4, Chicago 3, OT

Iowa 5, San Antonio 3

San Diego 3, Ontario 2

Bakersfield 4, Stockton 3, SO

Saturday’s Games

Toronto 4, Hartford 3, OT

Utica 2, Bridgeport 1, SO

Belleville at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Hershey 3, Milwaukee 0

Rockford 6, Texas 2

Rochester 5, WB/Scranton 2

Providence 4, Binghamton 2

Laval at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Cleveland at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Iowa at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Springfield at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

Providence at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Ontario at Tucson, 6:05 p.m.

San Jose at Bakersfield, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Customs and Border Protection K-9 inspects mail room

Today in History

1824: House elects John Q. Adams president

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 01, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4592 -0.0110 5.76%
L 2020 26.7045 -0.0325 9.23%
L 2030 30.4210 -0.0676 13.61%
L 2040 33.0870 -0.0881 15.71%
L 2050 19.1449 -0.0593 17.63%
G Fund 15.5103 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.0812 0.0521 3.33%
C Fund 37.1238 -0.0737 20.49%
S Fund 48.1151 -0.1247 17.67%
I Fund 30.1213 -0.2477 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.