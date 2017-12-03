AHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|WB/Scranton
|20
|13
|5
|1
|1
|28
|76
|61
|Providence
|21
|13
|6
|2
|0
|28
|61
|51
|Charlotte
|23
|14
|8
|0
|1
|29
|84
|70
|Lehigh Valley
|23
|13
|7
|1
|2
|29
|83
|80
|Bridgeport
|22
|12
|8
|1
|1
|26
|71
|62
|Hershey
|24
|11
|10
|0
|3
|25
|66
|78
|Hartford
|24
|8
|12
|3
|1
|20
|63
|87
|Springfield
|25
|9
|15
|1
|0
|19
|69
|80
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|23
|18
|5
|0
|0
|36
|75
|44
|Rochester
|22
|12
|5
|3
|2
|29
|77
|70
|Utica
|21
|10
|9
|1
|1
|22
|62
|64
|Syracuse
|22
|10
|9
|1
|2
|23
|65
|70
|Laval
|24
|10
|9
|3
|2
|25
|78
|87
|Belleville
|24
|10
|11
|0
|3
|23
|68
|85
|Binghamton
|21
|7
|11
|3
|0
|17
|57
|70
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Manitoba
|24
|17
|5
|1
|1
|36
|90
|52
|Rockford
|23
|13
|9
|1
|0
|27
|73
|68
|Iowa
|22
|11
|8
|3
|0
|25
|68
|68
|Milwaukee
|21
|11
|9
|1
|0
|23
|60
|61
|Grand Rapids
|22
|9
|10
|0
|3
|21
|70
|71
|Cleveland
|19
|7
|8
|2
|2
|18
|41
|59
|Chicago
|21
|5
|11
|4
|1
|15
|56
|72
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tucson
|16
|10
|3
|2
|1
|23
|56
|43
|Stockton
|20
|12
|6
|0
|2
|26
|66
|52
|Texas
|23
|13
|9
|0
|1
|27
|68
|78
|San Antonio
|22
|12
|9
|1
|0
|25
|73
|69
|Ontario
|17
|8
|8
|0
|1
|17
|37
|37
|San Jose
|17
|8
|8
|0
|1
|17
|47
|50
|Bakersfield
|19
|8
|9
|2
|0
|18
|51
|59
|San Diego
|19
|8
|10
|1
|0
|17
|59
|72
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Toronto 4, Hartford 3, OT
Utica 2, Bridgeport 1, SO
Syracuse 5, Belleville 4, SO
Hershey 3, Milwaukee 0
Rockford 6, Texas 2
Rochester 5, WB/Scranton 2
Providence 4, Binghamton 2
Laval 4, Lehigh Valley 3, OT
Grand Rapids 5, Chicago 2
Manitoba 4, Cleveland 0
San Antonio 4, Iowa 3, OT
Charlotte 4, Springfield 3
Providence 4, Bridgeport 1
Hershey 4, WB/Scranton 3, OT
Ontario at Tucson, 6:05 p.m.
San Jose at Bakersfield, 8 p.m.
No games scheduled
San Diego at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Bakersfield at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Ontario at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.