AHL At A Glance

December 7, 2017 10:03 am
 
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Providence 21 13 6 2 0 28 61 51
WB/Scranton 21 13 6 1 1 28 76 66
Lehigh Valley 24 14 7 1 2 31 88 80
Charlotte 23 14 8 0 1 29 84 70
Bridgeport 22 12 8 1 1 26 71 62
Hershey 24 11 10 0 3 25 66 78
Hartford 24 8 12 3 1 20 63 87
Springfield 25 9 15 1 0 19 69 80
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toronto 23 18 5 0 0 36 75 44
Rochester 22 12 5 3 2 29 77 70
Syracuse 23 11 9 1 2 25 71 71
Laval 25 10 9 4 2 26 79 89
Utica 22 10 10 1 1 22 63 70
Belleville 24 10 11 0 3 23 68 85
Binghamton 22 8 11 3 0 19 59 71
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Manitoba 24 17 5 1 1 36 90 52
Rockford 23 13 9 1 0 27 73 68
Iowa 23 11 8 4 0 26 72 73
Milwaukee 22 11 10 1 0 23 62 66
Grand Rapids 22 9 10 0 3 21 70 71
Cleveland 19 7 8 2 2 18 41 59
Chicago 22 6 11 4 1 17 59 73
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Tucson 18 11 4 2 1 25 63 49
Stockton 21 13 6 0 2 28 72 52
Texas 24 14 9 0 1 29 73 82
San Antonio 23 12 10 1 0 25 74 74
Ontario 19 9 9 0 1 19 43 44
San Jose 19 9 9 0 1 19 49 57
Bakersfield 21 9 10 2 0 20 57 62
San Diego 21 9 11 1 0 19 65 77

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Wednesday’s Games

Syracuse 6, Utica 1

Binghamton 2, Laval 1, OT

Lehigh Valley 5, WB/Scranton 0

Chicago 3, San Diego 1

Stockton 6, San Jose 0

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Rochester at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Bakersfield at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Tucson at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Chicago at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Toronto at Laval, 3 p.m.

Milwaukee at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Rochester at Hartford, 7:30 p.m.

San Diego at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Texas, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Rochester at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Milwaukee at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Utica at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Ontario at San Antonio, 4 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Springfield at Hartford, 5 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Iowa, 6 p.m.

