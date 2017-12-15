AHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Providence
|26
|17
|7
|2
|0
|36
|78
|64
|Charlotte
|27
|17
|9
|0
|1
|35
|101
|80
|WB/Scranton
|25
|15
|8
|1
|1
|32
|90
|79
|Lehigh Valley
|28
|16
|9
|1
|2
|35
|103
|96
|Bridgeport
|25
|12
|11
|1
|1
|26
|79
|75
|Hershey
|28
|12
|13
|0
|3
|27
|75
|92
|Hartford
|28
|11
|12
|3
|2
|27
|81
|99
|Springfield
|30
|11
|18
|1
|0
|23
|85
|100
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|26
|21
|5
|0
|0
|42
|86
|49
|Rochester
|27
|15
|6
|3
|3
|36
|90
|79
|Syracuse
|26
|14
|9
|1
|2
|31
|87
|76
|Utica
|26
|11
|11
|3
|1
|26
|71
|81
|Laval
|27
|10
|11
|4
|2
|26
|82
|97
|Belleville
|27
|11
|13
|0
|3
|25
|75
|101
|Binghamton
|26
|8
|14
|3
|1
|20
|66
|89
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Manitoba
|27
|19
|5
|1
|2
|41
|106
|60
|Rockford
|26
|15
|10
|1
|0
|31
|85
|73
|Iowa
|26
|12
|8
|5
|1
|30
|80
|82
|Milwaukee
|24
|12
|11
|1
|0
|25
|67
|75
|Cleveland
|22
|8
|10
|2
|2
|20
|46
|68
|Chicago
|26
|9
|12
|4
|1
|23
|72
|80
|Grand Rapids
|27
|10
|14
|0
|3
|23
|81
|93
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Stockton
|23
|14
|7
|0
|2
|30
|80
|59
|Tucson
|22
|12
|7
|2
|1
|27
|72
|63
|Texas
|27
|16
|10
|0
|1
|33
|82
|90
|San Antonio
|26
|14
|10
|2
|0
|30
|85
|81
|Ontario
|22
|11
|10
|0
|1
|23
|52
|52
|San Jose
|22
|11
|10
|0
|1
|23
|58
|64
|San Diego
|23
|11
|11
|1
|0
|23
|74
|83
|Bakersfield
|23
|9
|11
|3
|0
|21
|61
|70
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
San Antonio 4, Cleveland 2
Syracuse 5, Providence 3
Utica 2, Binghamton 1
Manitoba 7, Belleville 3
Chicago 6, Grand Rapids 3
Springfield 5, Bridgeport 4
Toronto 3, Rochester 2
Hartford 7, WB/Scranton 3
Iowa at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Rockford at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Stockton at Ontario, 10 p.m.
Manitoba at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Laval at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Providence at Hershey, 7 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Belleville at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Cleveland at Texas, 8 p.m.
Tucson at Ontario, 9 p.m.
Bakersfield at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Stockton at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Laval at Charlotte, 1 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.
Manitoba at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago, 4 p.m.
Rockford at San Antonio, 4 p.m.
Bakersfield at San Jose, 6 p.m.