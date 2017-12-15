Listen Live Sports

AHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Providence 26 17 7 2 0 36 78 64
Charlotte 27 17 9 0 1 35 101 80
WB/Scranton 25 15 8 1 1 32 90 79
Lehigh Valley 28 16 9 1 2 35 103 96
Bridgeport 25 12 11 1 1 26 79 75
Hershey 28 12 13 0 3 27 75 92
Hartford 28 11 12 3 2 27 81 99
Springfield 30 11 18 1 0 23 85 100
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toronto 26 21 5 0 0 42 86 49
Rochester 27 15 6 3 3 36 90 79
Syracuse 26 14 9 1 2 31 87 76
Utica 26 11 11 3 1 26 71 81
Laval 27 10 11 4 2 26 82 97
Belleville 27 11 13 0 3 25 75 101
Binghamton 26 8 14 3 1 20 66 89
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Manitoba 27 19 5 1 2 41 106 60
Rockford 26 15 10 1 0 31 85 73
Iowa 26 12 8 5 1 30 80 82
Milwaukee 24 12 11 1 0 25 67 75
Cleveland 22 8 10 2 2 20 46 68
Chicago 26 9 12 4 1 23 72 80
Grand Rapids 27 10 14 0 3 23 81 93
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Stockton 23 14 7 0 2 30 80 59
Tucson 22 12 7 2 1 27 72 63
Texas 27 16 10 0 1 33 82 90
San Antonio 26 14 10 2 0 30 85 81
Ontario 22 11 10 0 1 23 52 52
San Jose 22 11 10 0 1 23 58 64
San Diego 23 11 11 1 0 23 74 83
Bakersfield 23 9 11 3 0 21 61 70

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

San Antonio 4, Cleveland 2

Friday’s Games

Syracuse 5, Providence 3

Utica 2, Binghamton 1

Manitoba 7, Belleville 3

Chicago 6, Grand Rapids 3

Springfield 5, Bridgeport 4

Toronto 3, Rochester 2

Hartford 7, WB/Scranton 3

Iowa at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Rockford at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Stockton at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Manitoba at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Laval at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Providence at Hershey, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Belleville at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Stockton at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Laval at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Manitoba at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Rockford at San Antonio, 4 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Jose, 6 p.m.

