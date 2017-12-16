Listen Live Sports

AHL At A Glance

December 16, 2017 8:15 pm
 
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Providence 26 17 7 2 0 36 78 64
Charlotte 28 18 9 0 1 37 104 81
WB/Scranton 25 15 8 1 1 32 90 79
Lehigh Valley 28 16 9 1 2 35 103 96
Bridgeport 25 12 11 1 1 26 79 75
Hershey 28 12 13 0 3 27 75 92
Hartford 28 11 12 3 2 27 81 99
Springfield 30 11 18 1 0 23 85 100
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toronto 27 21 6 0 0 42 87 51
Rochester 27 15 6 3 3 36 90 79
Syracuse 26 14 9 1 2 31 87 76
Utica 26 11 11 3 1 26 71 81
Laval 28 10 12 4 2 26 83 100
Belleville 27 11 13 0 3 25 75 101
Binghamton 26 8 14 3 1 20 66 89
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Manitoba 28 20 5 1 2 43 108 61
Rockford 27 15 10 1 1 32 86 75
Iowa 27 13 8 5 1 32 83 84
Milwaukee 25 12 11 2 0 26 69 78
Cleveland 22 8 10 2 2 20 46 68
Chicago 26 9 12 4 1 23 72 80
Grand Rapids 27 10 14 0 3 23 81 93
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Stockton 24 14 7 1 2 31 83 63
Tucson 22 12 7 2 1 27 72 63
Texas 27 16 10 0 1 33 82 90
San Antonio 27 15 10 2 0 32 87 82
Ontario 23 12 10 0 1 25 56 55
San Jose 22 11 10 0 1 23 58 64
San Diego 23 11 11 1 0 23 74 83
Bakersfield 23 9 11 3 0 21 61 70

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Syracuse 5, Providence 3

Utica 2, Binghamton 1

Manitoba 7, Belleville 3

Chicago 6, Grand Rapids 3

Springfield 5, Bridgeport 4

Toronto 3, Rochester 2

Hartford 7, WB/Scranton 3

Iowa 3, Milwaukee 2, OT

San Antonio 2, Rockford 1, SO

Ontario 4, Stockton 3, OT

Saturday’s Games

Manitoba 2, Toronto 1

Charlotte 3, Laval 1

Providence at Hershey, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Belleville at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Stockton at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Laval at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Manitoba at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Rockford at San Antonio, 4 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Jose, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Iowa at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

