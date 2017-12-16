AHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Providence
|26
|17
|7
|2
|0
|36
|78
|64
|Charlotte
|28
|18
|9
|0
|1
|37
|104
|81
|Lehigh Valley
|29
|17
|9
|1
|2
|37
|107
|98
|WB/Scranton
|26
|15
|8
|2
|1
|33
|92
|82
|Bridgeport
|26
|13
|11
|1
|1
|28
|82
|77
|Hartford
|29
|11
|12
|3
|3
|28
|82
|101
|Hershey
|28
|12
|13
|0
|3
|27
|75
|92
|Springfield
|31
|12
|18
|1
|0
|25
|87
|101
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|27
|21
|6
|0
|0
|42
|87
|51
|Rochester
|28
|16
|6
|3
|3
|38
|93
|81
|Syracuse
|27
|14
|10
|1
|2
|31
|89
|80
|Utica
|27
|11
|11
|4
|1
|27
|73
|84
|Laval
|28
|10
|12
|4
|2
|26
|83
|100
|Belleville
|28
|11
|14
|0
|3
|25
|77
|106
|Binghamton
|27
|9
|14
|3
|1
|22
|71
|91
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Manitoba
|28
|20
|5
|1
|2
|43
|108
|61
|Rockford
|27
|15
|10
|1
|1
|32
|86
|75
|Iowa
|28
|13
|9
|5
|1
|32
|86
|90
|Milwaukee
|26
|13
|11
|2
|0
|28
|71
|79
|Chicago
|27
|10
|12
|4
|1
|25
|78
|83
|Cleveland
|23
|8
|10
|3
|2
|21
|50
|73
|Grand Rapids
|28
|10
|14
|1
|3
|24
|82
|95
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Stockton
|24
|14
|7
|1
|2
|31
|83
|63
|Texas
|28
|17
|10
|0
|1
|35
|87
|94
|Tucson
|22
|12
|7
|2
|1
|27
|72
|63
|San Antonio
|27
|15
|10
|2
|0
|32
|87
|82
|Ontario
|23
|12
|10
|0
|1
|25
|56
|55
|San Jose
|22
|11
|10
|0
|1
|23
|58
|64
|San Diego
|23
|11
|11
|1
|0
|23
|74
|83
|Bakersfield
|23
|9
|11
|3
|0
|21
|61
|70
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Syracuse 5, Providence 3
Utica 2, Binghamton 1
Manitoba 7, Belleville 3
Chicago 6, Grand Rapids 3
Springfield 5, Bridgeport 4
Toronto 3, Rochester 2
Hartford 7, WB/Scranton 3
Iowa 3, Milwaukee 2, OT
San Antonio 2, Rockford 1, SO
Ontario 4, Stockton 3, OT
Manitoba 2, Toronto 1
Charlotte 3, Laval 1
Providence at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport 3, WB/Scranton 2, OT
Rochester 3, Utica 2, OT
Milwaukee 2, Grand Rapids 1, OT
Springfield 2, Hartford 1, SO
Lehigh Valley 4, Syracuse 2
Binghamton 5, Belleville 2
Chicago 6, Iowa 3
Texas 5, Cleveland 4, OT
Tucson at Ontario, 9 p.m.
Bakersfield at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Stockton at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Laval at Charlotte, 1 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.
Manitoba at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago, 4 p.m.
Rockford at San Antonio, 4 p.m.
Bakersfield at San Jose, 6 p.m.
Iowa at Cleveland, 7 p.m.