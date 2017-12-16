Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
AHL At A Glance

December 16, 2017 11:10 pm
 
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Providence 26 17 7 2 0 36 78 64
Charlotte 28 18 9 0 1 37 104 81
Lehigh Valley 29 17 9 1 2 37 107 98
WB/Scranton 26 15 8 2 1 33 92 82
Bridgeport 26 13 11 1 1 28 82 77
Hartford 29 11 12 3 3 28 82 101
Hershey 28 12 13 0 3 27 75 92
Springfield 31 12 18 1 0 25 87 101
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toronto 27 21 6 0 0 42 87 51
Rochester 28 16 6 3 3 38 93 81
Syracuse 27 14 10 1 2 31 89 80
Utica 27 11 11 4 1 27 73 84
Laval 28 10 12 4 2 26 83 100
Belleville 28 11 14 0 3 25 77 106
Binghamton 27 9 14 3 1 22 71 91
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Manitoba 28 20 5 1 2 43 108 61
Rockford 27 15 10 1 1 32 86 75
Iowa 28 13 9 5 1 32 86 90
Milwaukee 26 13 11 2 0 28 71 79
Chicago 27 10 12 4 1 25 78 83
Cleveland 23 8 10 3 2 21 50 73
Grand Rapids 28 10 14 1 3 24 82 95
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Stockton 24 14 7 1 2 31 83 63
Texas 28 17 10 0 1 35 87 94
Tucson 22 12 7 2 1 27 72 63
San Antonio 27 15 10 2 0 32 87 82
Ontario 23 12 10 0 1 25 56 55
San Jose 22 11 10 0 1 23 58 64
San Diego 23 11 11 1 0 23 74 83
Bakersfield 23 9 11 3 0 21 61 70

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Friday’s Games

Syracuse 5, Providence 3

Utica 2, Binghamton 1

Manitoba 7, Belleville 3

Chicago 6, Grand Rapids 3

Springfield 5, Bridgeport 4

Toronto 3, Rochester 2

Hartford 7, WB/Scranton 3

Iowa 3, Milwaukee 2, OT

San Antonio 2, Rockford 1, SO

Ontario 4, Stockton 3, OT

Saturday’s Games

Manitoba 2, Toronto 1

Charlotte 3, Laval 1

Providence at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport 3, WB/Scranton 2, OT

Rochester 3, Utica 2, OT

Milwaukee 2, Grand Rapids 1, OT

Springfield 2, Hartford 1, SO

Lehigh Valley 4, Syracuse 2

Binghamton 5, Belleville 2

Chicago 6, Iowa 3

Texas 5, Cleveland 4, OT

Tucson at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Stockton at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Laval at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Manitoba at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Rockford at San Antonio, 4 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Jose, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Iowa at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

