Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Air Force erases 23-point deficit, beats DII Western State

December 4, 2017 11:26 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) — Lavelle Scottie had a career-high 27 points on 11-of-14 shooting and Air Force overcame an early 23-point deficit on Monday night to beat Western State Colorado 79-67.

The Falcons (5-3) missed nine of their first 11 shots while the Division II Mountaineers jumped to a 27-4 lead in the first nine-plus minutes. Air Force pulled the margin back to 46-33 by halftime and erased the deficit entirely at 53-all.

The Falcons tied it at 55, the Mountaineers tied it at 57 and then Air Force took off with a 15-4 run and led by at least nine the rest of the way.

Pervis Louder had 15 points, seven boards and six assists, Sid Tomes scored 11 and Ryan Manning 10 for Air Force.

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Advertisement

Collin Smith had 17 points, Ben Beauchamp added 15 and Michael Hill scored 14 for Western State.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA catches supermoon over D.C.

Today in History

1964: First Medal of Honor awarded for service in Vietnam

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 04, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4614 0.0022 5.76%
L 2020 26.7065 0.0020 9.23%
L 2030 30.4214 0.0004 13.61%
L 2040 33.0860 -0.0010 15.71%
L 2050 19.1437 -0.0012 17.63%
G Fund 15.5134 0.0031 2.12%
F Fund 18.0703 -0.0109 3.33%
C Fund 37.0851 -0.0387 20.49%
S Fund 47.9553 -0.1598 17.67%
I Fund 30.2285 0.1072 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.