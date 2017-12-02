Listen Live Sports

Aksel Lund Svindal starts No. 1, wins World Cup downhill

December 2, 2017 3:37 pm
 
BEAVER CREEK, Colo. (AP) — Aksel Lund Svindal started first and the hard-charging Norwegian put down such a blistering run that no one could catch him as he captured a World Cup downhill race Saturday.

Svindal took a calculated risk by picking the No. 1 spot the night before, believing the snow conditions would hold up better. He finished in a time of 1 minute, 40.46 seconds to beat Switzerland’s Beat Feuz by 0.15 seconds. Thomas Dressen wound up third to give Germany its first World Cup men’s downhill podium spot since 2004.

The 34-year-old Svindal has been working his way back from knee surgery since January. This provides more proof he’s heading in the right direction.

It was another difficult day for the Americans. The team didn’t place any racers in the top 20.

