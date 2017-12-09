Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Albany holds on for 10th win, beats Siena 74-69

December 9, 2017 10:20 pm
 
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — David Nichols scored 12 points and made two free throws in the final seconds to seal Albany’s 74-69 win over Siena in the Albany Cup on Saturday night.

Siena’s Ahsante Shivers banged in two straight 3-pointers to send the Saints ahead 65-63 with 4:14 left. It was Siena’s first lead since the early minutes of the game.

Travis Charles, who finished with 19 points for Albany, answered with a jumper to tie it. He followed with another jumper to give Albany a 69-67 advantage with 2:31 left. The Great Danes made five free throws down the stretch to hold off Siena.

The Saints scored just four points in the final 4:00.

Joe Cremo made 8 of 10 from the line and finished with 16 points for Albany (10-1), which is off to its best start since the 1993-94 team began the year 18-1.

Roman Penn had 15 points and Shivers added 13 for Siena (2-7).

