Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Alberts scores 20; Long Beach State beats Pepperdine 78-71

December 10, 2017 12:54 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Bryan Alberts made six 3-pointers and finished with 20 points and Long Beach State beat Pepperdine 78-71 on Saturday night.

Alberts was 6 of 15 from the floor. Gabe Levin added 16 points on 6-of-12 shooting for Long Beach State (5-7), which has won two of its last three games. Deishuan Booker made all five of his field goals and his only free-throw attempt and finished with 12 points.

Trae Berhow scored 15 points and Eric Cooper Jr. chipped in 14 for Pepperdine (3-7), which has lost four of five.

The Waves closed the first half on a 9-0 surge to tie it 35-all at halftime. Cooper’s 3-pointer tied it again at 51 before the 49ers answered with a 13-2 for a 64-53 lead with eight minutes remaining. Nolan Taylor made back-to-back layups and the Waves pulled to 76-70 with 18 seconds left.

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Advertisement

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

SecDef Mattis cheers on Army football team

Today in History

1941: FDR delivers 'date which will live in infamy' speech

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 08, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4730 0.0193 5.76%
L 2020 26.7293 0.0469 9.23%
L 2030 30.4584 0.0885 13.61%
L 2040 33.1307 0.1128 15.71%
L 2050 19.1714 0.0737 17.63%
G Fund 15.5174 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.0783 -0.0016 3.33%
C Fund 37.2675 0.2074 20.49%
S Fund 47.9175 0.1597 17.67%
I Fund 30.1497 0.1135 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.