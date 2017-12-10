Alberts scores 20; Long Beach State beats Pepperdine 78-71

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Bryan Alberts made six 3-pointers and finished with 20 points and Long Beach State beat Pepperdine 78-71 on Saturday night.

Alberts was 6 of 15 from the floor. Gabe Levin added 16 points on 6-of-12 shooting for Long Beach State (5-7), which has won two of its last three games. Deishuan Booker made all five of his field goals and his only free-throw attempt and finished with 12 points.

Trae Berhow scored 15 points and Eric Cooper Jr. chipped in 14 for Pepperdine (3-7), which has lost four of five.

The Waves closed the first half on a 9-0 surge to tie it 35-all at halftime. Cooper’s 3-pointer tied it again at 51 before the 49ers answered with a 13-2 for a 64-53 lead with eight minutes remaining. Nolan Taylor made back-to-back layups and the Waves pulled to 76-70 with 18 seconds left.