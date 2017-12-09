Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Amigo powers Denver past SC Upstate 84-69

December 9, 2017 5:45 pm
 
DENVER (AP) — Daniel Amigo scored 21 points with 10-for-12 shooting and grabbed eight rebounds to lead Denver to an 84-69 win over South Carolina Upstate on Saturday.

Joe Rosga added 14 points and Jake Pemberton and Christian Mackey had 10 points apiece for Denver (5-5), which finished with a season-high 67 percent shooting from the field. The Pioneers had 24 assists on their 35 field goals, hit 8 of 12 from long range and were 6 for 11 from the line.

Denver took the lead for good midway through the opening half with an 11-2 run capped with Jake Holtzmann’s 3-pointer to make it 25-16 and stretched it to a 41-28 advantage at the break behind 72 percent shooting in the first 20 minutes.

SC Upstate (3-9) picked up the pace in the second half but the Pioneers held their double digit advantage the rest of the way.

Deion Holmes sank a career-best seven 3-pointers and finished with 24 points to lead SC Upstate, which has lost five in a row. Malik Moore added 17 points and Jure Span had 10 for the Spartans.

