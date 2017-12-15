Listen Live Sports

Angels sign All-Star infielder Zack Cozart from Cincinnati

December 15, 2017 2:09 pm
 
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — All-Star infielder Zack Cozart has agreed to a three-year contract with the Los Angeles Angels.

The Angels announced their latest high-profile acquisition Friday.

Cozart is coming off an outstanding season with the Cincinnati Reds, his only previous big-league club. The shortstop earned his first All-Star selection while batting .297 with 24 homers and 63 RBIs.

He is a career .254 hitter in parts of seven big-league seasons with Cincinnati.

Cozart is likely to play third base for the Angels, who have Gold Glove winner Andrelton Simmons at shortstop. Yunel Escobar was the Angels’ primary third baseman last season, but he isn’t expected to return after struggling with injuries last year.

The Angels have been busy this month, winning the competition for Shohei Ohtani and acquiring second baseman Ian Kinsler from Detroit.

