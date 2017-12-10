Angola scores 18, Florida State defeats Tulane 72-53

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Braian Angola had 18 points and eight rebounds to lead Florida State to a 72-53 win over Tulane on Sunday.

Florida State (9-0) jumped out to a 21-7 lead midway through the first half after a 10-0 run. Tulane (7-3) answered with a 10-2 run to close to gap to 23-17 but the Seminoles scored the final six points of the half to take a 29-17 lead.

Cameron Reynolds scored five straight for Tulane early in the second half to cut the deficit to eight but with Trent Forrest scoring back-to-back baskets, FSU scored five straight points to put the lead into double figures for good. After a Reynolds bucket the Seminoles put the game away with 10 straight, four from Forrest, to lead 52-31 with 10:25 to play.

Forrest and Terance Mann each had 12 points for the Seminoles.

Reynolds led the Green Wave with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Blake Paul added 12 points and eight rebounds but got into early foul trouble in the second half.

Tulane struggled from the floor, shooting 25 percent (7 for 28) in the first half and 36 percent (21 for 59) for the game.

Florida State got its offense rolling in the second half, shooting 58 percent (15 for 26) from the floor, including 5 of 9 behind the arc.

The Green Wave had 19 turnovers and Florida State scored 17 points off those mistakes.

The Seminoles bench outscored Tulane 33-15.