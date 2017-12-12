AP Pro32-Power Rankings

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 11, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:

W L T Pts Prv 1. Pittsburgh Steelers (9) 11 2 0 381 4 2. Philadelphia Eagles (2) 11 2 0 363 3 3. New England Patriots (1) 10 3 0 362 1 4. Minnesota Vikings 10 3 0 352 2 5. Los Angeles Rams 9 4 0 326 5 6. New Orleans Saints 9 4 0 323 6 7. Carolina Panthers 9 4 0 318 8 8. Jacksonville Jaguars 9 4 0 307 9 9. Atlanta Falcons 8 5 0 279 11 10. Seattle Seahawks 8 5 0 276 7 11. Los Angeles Chargers 7 6 0 264 13 12. Baltimore Ravens 7 6 0 245 12 13. Tennessee Titans 8 5 0 241 10 14. Kansas City Chiefs 7 6 0 234 14 15. Green Bay Packers 7 6 0 208 18 16. Dallas Cowboys 7 6 0 206 16 17. Detroit Lions 7 6 0 196 16 18. Buffalo Bills 7 6 0 187 19 19. Miami Dolphins 6 7 0 165 24 20. Oakland Raiders 6 7 0 158 15 21. Arizona Cardinals 6 7 0 151 23 22. Washington Redskins 5 8 0 130 21 23. Cincinnati Bengals 5 8 0 108 22 23. New York Jets 5 8 0 108 20 25. Denver Broncos 4 9 0 84 30 26. San Francisco 49ers 3 10 0 77 27 26. Houston Texans 4 9 0 77 25 28. Chicago Bears 4 9 0 69 29 29. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 4 9 0 68 26 30. Indianapolis Colts 3 10 0 34 28 31. New York Giants 2 11 0 27 31 32. Cleveland Browns 0 13 0 12 32

___

VOTING PANEL

John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle

John Czarnecki, Fox Sports

Tony Dungy, NBC Sports

Bob Glauber, Newsday

Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News

Ira Kaufman, SB Nation Radio

Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports

Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com

Alex Marvez, The Sporting News

Jim Miller, SiriusXM

Jenny Vrentas, Monday Morning Quarterback

Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk

___

Online: %href_on(http://pro32.ap.org/poll%)http://pro32.ap.org/poll%href_off(%) and %href_on(http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%)http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%href_off(%)