AP Pro32-Power Rankings

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 11, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Pittsburgh Steelers (9)
|11
|2
|0
|381
|4
|2. Philadelphia Eagles (2)
|11
|2
|0
|363
|3
|3. New England Patriots (1)
|10
|3
|0
|362
|1
|4. Minnesota Vikings
|10
|3
|0
|352
|2
|5. Los Angeles Rams
|9
|4
|0
|326
|5
|6. New Orleans Saints
|9
|4
|0
|323
|6
|7. Carolina Panthers
|9
|4
|0
|318
|8
|8. Jacksonville Jaguars
|9
|4
|0
|307
|9
|9. Atlanta Falcons
|8
|5
|0
|279
|11
|10. Seattle Seahawks
|8
|5
|0
|276
|7
|11. Los Angeles Chargers
|7
|6
|0
|264
|13
|12. Baltimore Ravens
|7
|6
|0
|245
|12
|13. Tennessee Titans
|8
|5
|0
|241
|10
|14. Kansas City Chiefs
|7
|6
|0
|234
|14
|15. Green Bay Packers
|7
|6
|0
|208
|18
|16. Dallas Cowboys
|7
|6
|0
|206
|16
|17. Detroit Lions
|7
|6
|0
|196
|16
|18. Buffalo Bills
|7
|6
|0
|187
|19
|19. Miami Dolphins
|6
|7
|0
|165
|24
|20. Oakland Raiders
|6
|7
|0
|158
|15
|21. Arizona Cardinals
|6
|7
|0
|151
|23
|22. Washington Redskins
|5
|8
|0
|130
|21
|23. Cincinnati Bengals
|5
|8
|0
|108
|22
|23. New York Jets
|5
|8
|0
|108
|20
|25. Denver Broncos
|4
|9
|0
|84
|30
|26. San Francisco 49ers
|3
|10
|0
|77
|27
|26. Houston Texans
|4
|9
|0
|77
|25
|28. Chicago Bears
|4
|9
|0
|69
|29
|29. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|4
|9
|0
|68
|26
|30. Indianapolis Colts
|3
|10
|0
|34
|28
|31. New York Giants
|2
|11
|0
|27
|31
|32. Cleveland Browns
|0
|13
|0
|12
|32
VOTING PANEL
John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle
John Czarnecki, Fox Sports
Tony Dungy, NBC Sports
Bob Glauber, Newsday
Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News
Ira Kaufman, SB Nation Radio
Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports
Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com
Alex Marvez, The Sporting News
Jim Miller, SiriusXM
Jenny Vrentas, Monday Morning Quarterback
Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk
