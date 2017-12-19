AP Pro32-Power Rankings

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 18, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|Prv
|1. New England Patriots (9)
|11
|3
|0
|379
|3
|2. Pittsburgh Steelers
|11
|3
|0
|361
|1
|3. Minnesota Vikings
|11
|3
|0
|359
|4
|4. Philadelphia Eagles (3)
|12
|2
|0
|357
|2
|5. Los Angeles Rams
|10
|4
|0
|334
|5
|6. New Orleans Saints
|10
|4
|0
|316
|6
|6. Carolina Panthers
|10
|4
|0
|316
|7
|8. Jacksonville Jaguars
|10
|4
|0
|312
|8
|9. Atlanta Falcons
|9
|5
|0
|286
|9
|10. Kansas City Chiefs
|8
|6
|0
|273
|14
|11. Baltimore Ravens
|8
|6
|0
|259
|12
|12. Detroit Lions
|8
|6
|0
|236
|17
|13. Dallas Cowboys
|8
|6
|0
|235
|16
|14. Seattle Seahawks
|8
|6
|0
|228
|10
|15. Buffalo Bills
|8
|6
|0
|224
|18
|16. Tennessee Titans
|8
|6
|0
|215
|13
|17. Los Angeles Chargers
|7
|7
|0
|203
|11
|18. Green Bay Packers
|7
|7
|0
|183
|15
|19. Washington Redskins
|6
|8
|0
|155
|22
|20. Oakland Raiders
|6
|8
|0
|148
|20
|21. Miami Dolphins
|6
|8
|0
|145
|19
|22. Arizona Cardinals
|6
|8
|0
|133
|21
|23. San Francisco 49ers
|4
|10
|0
|114
|26
|24. Denver Broncos
|5
|9
|0
|105
|25
|24. New York Jets
|5
|9
|0
|105
|23
|26. Cincinnati Bengals
|5
|9
|0
|85
|23
|27. Houston Texans
|4
|10
|0
|71
|26
|28. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|4
|10
|0
|69
|29
|29. Chicago Bears
|4
|10
|0
|57
|28
|30. Indianapolis Colts
|3
|11
|0
|31
|30
|31. New York Giants
|2
|12
|0
|30
|31
|32. Cleveland Browns
|0
|14
|0
|12
|32
___
VOTING PANEL
John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle
John Czarnecki, Fox Sports
Tony Dungy, NBC Sports
Bob Glauber, Newsday
Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News
Ira Kaufman, SB Nation Radio
Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports
Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com
Alex Marvez, The Sporting News
Jim Miller, SiriusXM
Jenny Vrentas, Monday Morning Quarterback
Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk
___
