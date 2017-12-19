Listen Live Sports

AP Pro32-Power Rankings

December 19, 2017 3:11 pm
 
The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 18, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:

W L T Pts Prv
1. New England Patriots (9) 11 3 0 379 3
2. Pittsburgh Steelers 11 3 0 361 1
3. Minnesota Vikings 11 3 0 359 4
4. Philadelphia Eagles (3) 12 2 0 357 2
5. Los Angeles Rams 10 4 0 334 5
6. New Orleans Saints 10 4 0 316 6
6. Carolina Panthers 10 4 0 316 7
8. Jacksonville Jaguars 10 4 0 312 8
9. Atlanta Falcons 9 5 0 286 9
10. Kansas City Chiefs 8 6 0 273 14
11. Baltimore Ravens 8 6 0 259 12
12. Detroit Lions 8 6 0 236 17
13. Dallas Cowboys 8 6 0 235 16
14. Seattle Seahawks 8 6 0 228 10
15. Buffalo Bills 8 6 0 224 18
16. Tennessee Titans 8 6 0 215 13
17. Los Angeles Chargers 7 7 0 203 11
18. Green Bay Packers 7 7 0 183 15
19. Washington Redskins 6 8 0 155 22
20. Oakland Raiders 6 8 0 148 20
21. Miami Dolphins 6 8 0 145 19
22. Arizona Cardinals 6 8 0 133 21
23. San Francisco 49ers 4 10 0 114 26
24. Denver Broncos 5 9 0 105 25
24. New York Jets 5 9 0 105 23
26. Cincinnati Bengals 5 9 0 85 23
27. Houston Texans 4 10 0 71 26
28. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 4 10 0 69 29
29. Chicago Bears 4 10 0 57 28
30. Indianapolis Colts 3 11 0 31 30
31. New York Giants 2 12 0 30 31
32. Cleveland Browns 0 14 0 12 32

___

VOTING PANEL

John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle

John Czarnecki, Fox Sports

Tony Dungy, NBC Sports

Bob Glauber, Newsday

Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News

Ira Kaufman, SB Nation Radio

Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports

Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com

Alex Marvez, The Sporting News

Jim Miller, SiriusXM

Jenny Vrentas, Monday Morning Quarterback

Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk

___

Online: %href_on(http://pro32.ap.org/poll%)http://pro32.ap.org/poll%href_off(%) and %href_on(http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%)http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%href_off(%)

