AP Pro32-Power Rankings

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 18, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:

W L T Pts Prv 1. New England Patriots (9) 11 3 0 379 3 2. Pittsburgh Steelers 11 3 0 361 1 3. Minnesota Vikings 11 3 0 359 4 4. Philadelphia Eagles (3) 12 2 0 357 2 5. Los Angeles Rams 10 4 0 334 5 6. New Orleans Saints 10 4 0 316 6 6. Carolina Panthers 10 4 0 316 7 8. Jacksonville Jaguars 10 4 0 312 8 9. Atlanta Falcons 9 5 0 286 9 10. Kansas City Chiefs 8 6 0 273 14 11. Baltimore Ravens 8 6 0 259 12 12. Detroit Lions 8 6 0 236 17 13. Dallas Cowboys 8 6 0 235 16 14. Seattle Seahawks 8 6 0 228 10 15. Buffalo Bills 8 6 0 224 18 16. Tennessee Titans 8 6 0 215 13 17. Los Angeles Chargers 7 7 0 203 11 18. Green Bay Packers 7 7 0 183 15 19. Washington Redskins 6 8 0 155 22 20. Oakland Raiders 6 8 0 148 20 21. Miami Dolphins 6 8 0 145 19 22. Arizona Cardinals 6 8 0 133 21 23. San Francisco 49ers 4 10 0 114 26 24. Denver Broncos 5 9 0 105 25 24. New York Jets 5 9 0 105 23 26. Cincinnati Bengals 5 9 0 85 23 27. Houston Texans 4 10 0 71 26 28. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 4 10 0 69 29 29. Chicago Bears 4 10 0 57 28 30. Indianapolis Colts 3 11 0 31 30 31. New York Giants 2 12 0 30 31 32. Cleveland Browns 0 14 0 12 32

___

VOTING PANEL

John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle

John Czarnecki, Fox Sports

Tony Dungy, NBC Sports

Bob Glauber, Newsday

Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News

Ira Kaufman, SB Nation Radio

Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports

Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com

Alex Marvez, The Sporting News

Jim Miller, SiriusXM

Jenny Vrentas, Monday Morning Quarterback

Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk

___

Online: %href_on(http://pro32.ap.org/poll%)http://pro32.ap.org/poll%href_off(%) and %href_on(http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%)http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%href_off(%)