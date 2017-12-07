76ers agree trade Jahil Okafor, 2nd-round pick to Brooklyn

Listen Live Sports

December 7, 2017
 
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers have traded beleaguered center Jahlil Okafor to the Brooklyn Nets.

Okafor, the No. 3 pick in the 2015 draft, was dropped from the rotation this season and has played only two games. The Sixers also sent guard Nik Stauskas and a 2019 second-round pick to the Nets for forward Trevor Booker.

Okafor has largely been considered a bust and he asked for a contract buyout once the Sixers declined to pick up his option. The Sixers declined to release Okafor for nothing and continued to shop the 6-foot-11 center out of Duke and finally found a taker in the Nets.

Stauskas had played in only six games for the 76ers. Booker averaged 10.1 points for the Nets.

“It’s been real Brooklyn . Will always have nothing but love for you. Loved my time in New York!!!” Booker tweeted Thursday night. “Philly what it do ?”

The Sixers played the Los Angeles Lakers, and the Nets were in Mexico for a game against Oklahoma City later Thursday night.

