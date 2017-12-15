Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
AP source: Giants agree to trade Matt Moore to Rangers

December 15, 2017 7:47 pm
 
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A person with direct knowledge of the negotiations says the San Francisco Giants have agreed to trade left-hander Matt Moore to the Texas Rangers for prospects.

The swap is pending a physical, the person said Friday, speaking on condition of anonymity because neither club had announced the deal.

San Francisco last month exercised a $7 million option for Moore for 2018. He was 6-15 with a 5.52 ERA in 174 1/3 innings last season, setting a career high for losses, as the Giants finished last in the NL West. He allowed a career-worst 107 earned runs.

San Francisco acquired Moore at the 2016 trade deadline from Tampa Bay for third baseman Matt Duffy.

The San Francisco Chronicle first reported the agreement.

___

More MLB baseball: https://apnews.com/tags/MLBbaseball

