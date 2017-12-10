Listen Live Sports

AP source: Gregerson, Cardinals agree to $11M, 2-year deal

December 10, 2017 6:00 pm
 
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations says reliever Luke Gregerson and the St. Louis Cardinals have agreed to an $11 million, two-year contract.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Sunday because the agreement was subject to a physical and had not yet been announced.

Gregerson would get $5 million in each of the next two seasons, and the deal includes a $6 million team option for 2020 with a $1 million buyout.

A 33-year-old right-hander, Gregerson struck out 70 in 61 innings for Houston, going 2-3 with a career-high 4.57 ERA in 65 relief appearances.

He did not allow a run in five postseason appearances as the Astros won their first title.

Gregerson, a specialist used against right-handed hitters, stuck out Chris Taylor to strand two runners in the fourth inning in Game 5. He got the first two outs in the eighth inning of Game 6, allowing a walk and a single.

Gregerson has pitched in nine big league seasons for San Diego (2009-13), Oakland (2014) and Houston (2015-17), which signed him to an $18.5 million, three-year contract. He played for the U.S. at this year’s World Baseball Classic.

___

More AP MLB: www.apnews.com/tags/MLBbaseball

