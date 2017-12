AP Source: Leach meets with Tennessee AD about coaching job

A person with direct knowledge of the meeting says Washington State football coach Mike Leach met with Tennessee athletic director John Currie to discuss the Volunteers’ coaching vacancy.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither side intended to make the meeting public. The meeting was in Los Angeles earlier Thursday and Leach was scheduled to fly back to Pullman.

Leach has been at Washington State for six years and is 38-37, but 26-12 the last three seasons, including 19-8 in the Pac-12. Previously, he coached 10 seasons at Texas Tech and went 84-43.

Tennessee was close to hiring Ohio State defensive coordinator Greg Schiano, but the deal fell through due to backlash from fans and supporters.

