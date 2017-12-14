Listen Live Sports

AP source: Rodney, Twins agree to $4.5M, 1-year deal

December 14, 2017 1:09 pm
 
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations says reliever Fernando Rodney and the Minnesota Twins have agreed to a $4.5 million, one-year contract.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press on Thursday because the agreement had not yet been announced.

Rodney turns 41 on March 18 and will be in his 16th major league season. The right-hander, known for firing an imaginary arrow to celebrate the final out of wins, had 39 saves in 45 chances this year for Arizona. He was 5-4 with a 4.23 ERA, striking out 65 and walking 26 in 55 1/3 innings.

A three-time All-Star, Rodney is 44-63 with 300 saves in 828 relief appearances for Detroit (2002-03 and 2005-09), the Los Angeles Angels (2010-11), Tampa Bay (2012-13), Seattle (2014-15), the Chicago Cubs (2015), San Diego (2016), Miami (2016) and Arizona.

Matt Belisle closed for the Twins in the final two months of last season after Brandon Kintzler was traded to Washington on July 31.

More AP MLB: www.apnews.com/tags/MLBbaseball

