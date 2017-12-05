Listen Live Sports

Taggart leaving Oregon to be next Florida St. football coach

December 5, 2017 5:24 pm
 
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Willie Taggart has agreed to become Florida State’s next football coach.

Florida State has called a news conference for Wednesday morning to introduce Taggart, who informed his Oregon players on Tuesday he is heading to Tallahassee to replace Jimbo Fisher.

The 41-year old Bradenton native coached at South Florida for four seasons before going to Oregon. Fisher resigned Friday to accept the opening at Texas A&M.

Taggart has a 47-50 career record, including 7-5 this season, but is known as a rebuilder. Florida State is 6-6 this season and will face Southern Mississippi in the Dec. 27 Independence Bowl.

Oregon, which will play Boise State in the Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 16, has named co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Mario Cristobal as its interim head coach.

___

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

