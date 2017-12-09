Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

AP source: Yankees agree to deal to acquire Marlins’ Stanton

December 9, 2017 11:34 am
 
< a min read
Share       

A person familiar with the negotiations says the Yankees and Marlins have agreed to a deal that would send slugger Giancarlo Stanton to New York, pending a physical.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Saturday because the teams hadn’t announced the agreement. Stanton must approve the deal.

Infielder Starlin Castro would go to Miami as part of the deal, a second person familiar with the negotiations said. That person also spoke on condition of anonymity because no announcement had been made.

Stanton has a no-trade clause in his record $325 million, 13-year contract. He vetoed deals Friday that would have sent him to the St. Louis Cardinals or San Francisco Giants, but has appeared willing to approve going to New York.

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Advertisement

If the Yankees complete the trade with their former captain, new Marlins CEO Derek Jeter, the Bronx Bombers now acquire a slugger who hit 59 home runs last season and team him with Aaron Judge, who hit 52 homers last season.

___

Blum reported from New York and Wine reported from Miami.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

        Get the latest government shutdown news.

Related Topics
Business News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

SecDef Mattis cheers on Army football team

Today in History

1941: FDR delivers 'date which will live in infamy' speech

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 08, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4730 0.0193 5.76%
L 2020 26.7293 0.0469 9.23%
L 2030 30.4584 0.0885 13.61%
L 2040 33.1307 0.1128 15.71%
L 2050 19.1714 0.0737 17.63%
G Fund 15.5174 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.0783 -0.0016 3.33%
C Fund 37.2675 0.2074 20.49%
S Fund 47.9175 0.1597 17.67%
I Fund 30.1497 0.1135 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.