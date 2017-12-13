Listen Live Sports

Argentina’s Independiente wins Copa Sudamericana in Rio

December 13, 2017 8:45 pm
 
SAO PAULO (AP) — Argentina’s Independiente has won Copa Sudamericana, the second most prestigious tournament in South America.

A 1-1 draw with Brazil’s Flamengo on Wednesday night in Rio de Janeiro gave the Argentinians a 3-2 victory in the aggregate result and their second title in the competition.

Flamengo striker Lucas Paqueta opened the scoring in the 29th minute, and midfielder Ezequiel Barco tied it from the penalty spot in the 36th.

The match was surrounded by trouble, with hundreds of Flamengo fans breaking into the Maracana and attacking Independiente supporters on nearby streets. Police used stun grenades to calm the situation.

Independiente fans were filmed making racist gestures to locals.

The title brings some pride back to Independiente after the traditional team from Buenos Aires was relegated in its national championship in 2013.

