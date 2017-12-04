Listen Live Sports

Army uniforms for Navy game to honor famed division

December 4, 2017 9:53 am
 
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Army will be wearing a new uniform honoring one of its famed divisions when it plays Navy this weekend in its big rivalry game.

The uniforms are made by Nike, whose co-founder Bill Bowerman was in the 10th Mountain Division. The unit is noted for its ability to fight in harsh mountainous terrain.

A shoulder patch on the uniform features a blue background with crossed bayonets to denote the infantry and represents the Roman numeral 10 for the unit’s number. The patch is shaped like a powder keg and the word “mountain” is featured in white on a blue tab.

The white uniforms are made from material that minimizes weight, even when soaked with sweat. The uniforms allow for greater range of motion and are cut in a way to better deal with heat.

Navy unveiled its new uniforms in late November. The teams play Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field.

