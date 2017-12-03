Listen Live Sports

Arrest made after ACC Championship fight video goes viral

December 3, 2017 3:46 pm
 
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte police have made an arrest after a fight in the stands of the ACC Championship football game that was seen by thousands on social media.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department spokesman Keith Trietley said stadium officials notified police about the disturbance in a seating section. Trietley says officers determined Reed Fletcher was a primary aggressor and arrested him.

Jail records show the 22-year-old Fletcher of Rogersville, Tenn., was charged with assault and battery, then released early Sunday on bond. No phone listing for Fletcher could be found in Rogersville.

Video from a bystander posted on Facebook shows multiple people throwing punches in the crowded stands. One man appears to be thrown from one row into another, emerging with blood on his face.

Clemson beat Miami 38-3 in the game Saturday night.

