As Olympics near, South Korea agonizes over post-Games costs

GANGNEUNG, South Korea (AP) — As South Korea prepares for the Winter Games in and around the small mountain town of Pyeongchang, there are lingering worries over the huge financial burden facing one of the nation’s poorest regions.

Local officials hope that the Games will provide a badly needed economic boost by marking the area as a world-class tourist destination.

But past experience shows that hosts who justified their Olympics with expectations of financial windfalls are often left deeply disappointed when the fanfare ended.

This isn’t lost on Pyeongchang and nearby Gangneung, a seaside city that will host skating and hockey events. Officials are trying hard to persuade the national government to pay to maintain new stadiums that will have little use once the athletes leave. Seoul, however, is so far balking at the idea.