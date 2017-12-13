Atkins leads No. 8 Texas past Northwestern State, 68-44

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Ariel Atkins had 13 points, seven rebounds and three steals in only 21 minutes and No. 8 Texas beat Northwestern State 68-44 on Wednesday night.

The senior guard converted all six of her shots from the field for the Longhorns (8-1). Center Jatarie Whie added 15 points in 19 minutes, and Jada Underwood had 11 points.

Freshman Jha’ne Wheeler led Northwestern State with a season-best 15 points. Wheeler had four 3-point baskets after hitting six in eight games before facing Texas. Nautica Grant scored 10 points.

Texas played without guard Brooke McCarty, the reigning Big 12 player of the year and the Longhorns’ second-leading scorer behind Atkins. McCarty suffered a left hip injury during a loss at Tennessee on Sunday. Her status is listed as day-to-day.

Northwestern State (4-5) was without starting guard Jasmyn Johnson. She’s under concussion protocol.

Texas led by 10 midway through the second quarter. Then the Longhorns made a 26-5 push that stretched into the third quarter.

BIG PICTURE

Northwestern State: The Lady Demons are 0-3 against teams from the power-five conferences, losing to Mississippi by 31 points and Oklahoma State by 34 in November. They face another prospective tough one at TCU on Sunday. Coach Jordan Dupuy said those games are just a fact of life for his program because of the payouts it receives as the road team. He also believes the Lady Demons can, and have, learned from these games.

Texas: Whipping an overmatched Northwestern State team would not seem like a sufficient way for the Longhorns to regain whatever mojo they had before losing to then No. 11 Tennessee 82-75 on Sunday. But the good news for the Longhorns is that they have a legitimate chance for recovery when they play host to No. 12 Florida State on Sunday.

UP NEXT

Northwestern State: At TCU on Sunday.

Texas: Hosts No. 12 Florida State on Sunday. The Longhorns beat FSU in double-overtime last season in Tallahassee.