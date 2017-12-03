Listen Live Sports

Austin earns Southampton 1-1 draw at Bournemouth

December 3, 2017 10:54 am
 
BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Charlie Austin scored on his second straight start for Southampton to earn the team a 1-1 draw against Bournemouth in the Premier League on Sunday.

Having netted twice against Everton last week on his only other start this season, Austin became Southampton’s top scorer this season and underlined his reputation as the team’s most clinical finisher.

The striker showed his natural instincts in front of goal by steering in a right-wing cross from Nathan Redmond with a low finish that flew past Asmir Begovic in the 61st minute.

That canceled out Bournemouth’s goal by Ryan Fraser in the 42nd minute at Vitality Stadium.

Austin has had injury problems and also played second fiddle to Manolo Gabbiadini in the early part of this season. Yet he now has seven goals in his last 10 league starts for Southampton stretching back to last season.

Southampton moved up to 11th place and Bournmeouth up to 14th.

