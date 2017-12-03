Listen Live Sports

Bahamas Bowl Matchup

December 3, 2017 3:21 pm
 
NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Ohio (8-4, MAC) vs UAB (8-4, Conference USA), Dec. 22, 12:30 p.m. EST

LOCATION: Nassau, Bahamas.

TOP PLAYERS

UAB: RB Spencer Brown broke Jordan Howard’s school freshman records with 1,292 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns. Ranks third on the program’s single-season rushing chart.

Ohio: QB Nathan Rourke has passed for 2,018 yards and 15 touchdowns while also rushing for 882 yards.

NOTABLE

UAB: Restarted the program after it was disbanded following the 2014 season. Set a school FBS record with eight wins.

Ohio: Averaged 38.9 points and 244.2 rushing yards per game. Lost last two games after winning four straight.

LAST TIME

First meeting.

BOWL HISTORY

UAB: Second bowl appearance, including the 2004 Hawaii Bowl.

Ohio: 2-8 all-time in bowl games. Has been bowl-eligible for nine straight seasons under coach Frank Solich.

___

More AP college football: collegefootball.ap.org and twitter.com/ap_top25

