BC forward Hawkins out for the rest of the season

December 6, 2017 2:32 pm
 
BOSTON (AP) — Boston College forward Deontae Hawkins is out for the rest of the season with a knee injury.

The team announced Wednesday that Hawkins’ season was over.

The 6-foot-8, 220-pound graduate transfer was injured in the first half of BC’s Nov. 29 game against Nebraska. He was the Eagles’ third-leading scorer and top rebounder, averaging 12.4 points and 9.1 rebounds in eight games this year.

Hawkins spent his first three years at Illinois State, helping the Redbirds to the Missouri Valley Conference regular-season title last season.

___

More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

