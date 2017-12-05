Listen Live Sports

Bears place Kyle Long on injured reserve

December 5, 2017 5:26 pm
 
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears have placed right guard Kyle Long on injured reserve for the second straight season.

The three-time Pro Bowler has been trying to play through a left shoulder injury he suffered in 2016. He aggravated it during Sunday’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers and sat out the second half.

Long also suffered a season-ending ankle injury last season and has dealt with a finger issue this season. Coach John Fox had said the Bears (3-9) might hold him out of the final four games, and they made it official Tuesday with the move to IR.

The Bears placed defensive lineman Mitch Unrein (knee) on injured reserve and signed linebacker Howard Jones and offensive lineman Cameron Lee from the practice squad.

