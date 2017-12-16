Listen Live Sports

Belmont hits from distance, beats Pepperdine 79-62

December 16, 2017 5:15 pm
 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Amanze Egekeze had 21 points as Belmont got hot from beyond the arc to race past Pepperdine 79-62 on Saturday afternoon.

Egekeze drilled 5 of 9 from distance as the Bruins nailed 16 of 35 from long range, while Pepperdine could only get 2 of 15 to fall from beyond the arc.

The Bruins (7-5) hit 54 percent (30-56) from the floor. Pepperdine was 24-of-45 (53 percent) shooting, but could not hit the long shots. The Waves also made nine more free throws.

Austin Luke hit 4 of 9 from distance for 16 points with seven assists. Dylan Windler and Kevin McClain added 11 points apiece for the Bruins. Windler also grabbed six rebounds, with four assists and three blocks.

Belmont had a 37-26 halftime advantage. Egekeze hit a 3 and Hopkins drilled two straight treys to push Belmont’s lead to 58-41 with 10:50 remaining. The Waves could not close the gap.

Colbey Ross led Pepperdine (3-8) with 14 points.

