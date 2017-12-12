Listen Live Sports

Bennett will not join Edwards’ staff at Arizona State

December 12, 2017 7:40 pm
 
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona State defensive coordinator Phil Bennett will not be on new Sun Devils coach Herm Edwards’ staff.

Bennett said after practice on Tuesday he was leaving the program for personal and health reasons.

Edwards retained the entire offensive staff, including coordinator Billy Napier, and had hoped to keep Bennett after being hired on Dec. 3.

The 62-year-old Bennett joined Todd Graham’s staff last season after working five seasons at Baylor. Graham was fired on Nov. 26, and athletic director Ray Anderson said he hoped the new coach would consider retaining at least some of the staff, mentioning Napier and Bennett by name.

Edwards said a statement that he wanted Bennett to remain on the staff, but appreciates that he chose not to because of family reasons.

