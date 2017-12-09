Listen Live Sports

Benteke misses penalty as Palace draws with Bournemouth

December 9, 2017 12:53 pm
 
LONDON (AP) — Christian Benteke missed a late penalty to leave Crystal Palace frustrated after drawing with Bournemouth 2-2 in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Benteke wrestled the ball off regular penalty-taker Luka Milivojevic – who already converted a first-half spot kick – only to see his tentative injury-time effort saved by Asmir Begovic.

His penalty miss cost Palace two vital points in their struggle to beat the drop, and left Milivojevic furious at being denied the chance for a second goal.

Milivojevic and Scott Dann gave Palace a 2-1 lead, but Jermain Defoe’s second and the equalizer was a stunning lob.

Palace fans were still celebrating Dann’s go-ahead goal when the ball fell over Defoe’s shoulder and his first touch saw the ball lob the goalkeeper from a tight angle on the right.

Despite stretching its unbeaten run to four games, Palace fell back to the bottom of the table but was just two points behind 17th-place West Bromwich Albion.

Defoe gave Bournemouth the lead after 10 minutes when he finished neatly from Andrew Surman’s cross.

Palace hit back with two goals in three minutes just before halftime. Milivojevic converted a penalty after Wilfried Zaha was fouled, and Dann diverted Yohan Cabaye’s cross.

Defoe silenced the crowd with his equalizer.

