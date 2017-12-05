Bills place WR Matthews, DE Lawson on injured reserve

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills have placed wide receiver Jordan Matthews and defensive end Shaq Lawson on injured reserve, ending their seasons.

Both starters had difficult seasons for Buffalo, dealing with injuries and inconsistent play.

Matthews was acquired in a preseason trade with Philadelphia and was expected to become one of Buffalo’s top options in the passing game following the trade of Sammy Watkins.

